How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the West Virginia Mountaineers

Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers look to bounce back after losing at home against the Texas A&M Aggies. 

They will get the opportunity against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Big 12 is currently rated the No. 1 conference in the country in the latest Sagarin and KenPom Rankings, while the SEC is fourth behind the Big Ten and BIG EAST.

The Auburn Tigers will tip off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 11:00 am CT on ESPN. Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw will be on the call.

You can hear the radio broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham and Joe Ciampi will have the call.

Series History

Auburn and West Virginia are tied 2-2 in the all-time series. Both programs last met 16 years ago (L, 59-88) in the Big East/SEC Invitational on Dec. 5, 2007, in Birmingham, Ala. This is only the second-ever trip to Morgantown for the Tigers next to a 59-58 road victory over the Mountaineers on Dec. 29, 1984.

Fun Fact

Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl (15th, 630) and West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins (2nd, 928) are among the Top 15 NCAA Division I active coaches with most career wins.

