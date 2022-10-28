Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

Here's how to watch the Auburn football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Auburn Tigers will look to add another game to the win column this weekend when the Arkansas Razorbacks come to Jordan Hare Stadium. The Auburn football program has had a busy week filled with headlines. 

Four players have left the program but players still seem focused on the task at hand and will look to feed off of the energy of Auburn fans this weekend. 

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Auburn Tigers will play the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday at 11:00 on the SEC Network. 

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, and Andraya Carter will be on the call. 

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Line: Arkansas -3.5

Over/under: 62

Moneyline: ARK -188, AUB +138

FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%

Series History

Auburn has dominated the series against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers hold a 19-11 all-time series lead, including a six-game winning streak. Arkansas has one win in the series since 2013, a four-OT win in 2015. 

The teams first played in 1984 when Auburn won 21-15 in Memphis, TN. They wouldn't play against until 1993 and have seen each other every year since then. 

Must read stories on the matchup

REPORT: Harsin on players seeking redshirts

Landen King enters the transfer portal

Top five matchups to watch

Auburn and Arkansas FPI update

Lindsay's Locks: Week Nine

How Auburn can beat Arkansas

Auburn's offensive line PFF grades

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn tight end Landen King (40) makes a one-handed grab to score a touchdown despite Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) holding his left arm during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The touchdown sent the game to a second overtime, a game won in four overtimes by Alabama, 24-22.
Football

The most impactful departures of Auburn football's 2021 class

By Jack Singley
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl screams during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Class of 2023 big man Baye Fall plans second visit to the Plains

By Andrew Stefaniak
John Samuel Shenker during pregame against the Mercer Bears.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: 'They're a good defense'

By Zac Blackerby
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) run during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Player Props for Auburn vs Arkansas

By Lindsay Crosby
auburn football podcast
Podcasts

Podcast: What is happening to Auburn football?

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Nine of College Football

By Lindsay Crosby
Oxford, MS, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Five things Auburn must do to beat Arkansas

By Cooper Posey