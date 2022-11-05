How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Carnell Williams era of Auburn football will begin with a road battle under the lights against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi.

After firing Bryan Harsin on Monday, the Auburn football program has been reignited with energy and will look to turn that into their second SEC win of the season. Mississippi State is coming off two straight losses to Alabama and Kentucky and will be looking to right the ship with a performance against the Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers will take on Mississippi State at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN2. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic will have the call from Davis Wade Stadium.

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

Series History

Auburn has dominated the series against Mississippi State. The Tigers have an all-time record of 65-28-2 in the series against the Bulldogs that dates back to 1905. Auburn won the first game in 1905 18-0. Mississippi State won the most recent matchup 43-34 after trailing 28-3.

