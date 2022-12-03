Skip to main content

Hugh Freeze sends a message to recruits on College Gameday

Hugh Freeze had a message for recruits on ESPN's College Gameday.

Hugh Freeze has made it clear that recruiting will be a priority as long as he is the head coach at Auburn. 

Reports swirled from national writers that he started recruiting just minutes into his head coaching tenure at Auburn. He was seen in Montgomery, Alabama eating with star running back target Jeremiah Cobb. Friday night, he was at Jordan Hare Stadium spending time with players and teams participating in the AHSAA Super Seven. 

Saturday morning, Freeze went on ESPN's College Gameday to talk about Auburn, the job, and other topics. He wasted no time making a pitch to all of the recruits watching. 

"At Auburn, there are only five schools in the last 12 years that have played for a national championship and won it and played for one and not won it," Freeze said. "And Auburn is one of those five. And so for all of the recruits that are listening right now, you can play right away, you can help us get back there. Tradition is there. Support is there. The passion is there. The resources are there. Now we have to pull everyone together in the same direction but we have to go get great players."

Freeze was the head coach of Liberty after stepping down at Ole Miss during his previous stint in the SEC. 

