Hugh Freeze, Auburn Tigers Give Update on WR Malcolm Simmons
AUBURN, Ala.- In the first official presser of the season, the very first question that Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze was asked was regarding wide receiver Malcolm Simmons.
On July 15, Malcolm Simmons was arrested on a charge of domestic assault with strangulation or suffocation. There was a bit of uncertainty on whether or not Simmons would be able to participate in team activities to start off fall camp on Wednesday.
“Based on the information that I’ve been given from our administration that have knowledge of the matter, he’s been cleared to participate in team activities,” Freeze said at Wednesday's press conference.
Asked to elaborate on his statement, it was clear Freeze knew what he was going to say and wasn't going to elaborate on the pending legal status.
“Like I said earlier, based on the information I’ve been given from administration, he’s cleared to practice, and that’s all the information I have,” Freeze repeated.
Simmons had a standout freshman campaign and was expected to fill the role again. Last season, he was Auburn’s third leading receiver with 40 catches, 451 yards and three touchdowns.
Auburn begins fall camp on Wednesday afternoon, and Simmons is expected to be present.
With or without Simmons, the Tigers boast one of the top wide receiver rooms in the nation. Fellow sophomore Cam Coleman and Georgia Tech transfer Eric Coleman Jr. are first-team All-SEC by PFF. Coleman has been listed on several early NFL Draft boards as a first-round possibility, and Coleman is trending towards becoming a top-10 pick in 2027.