Injury Updates on Auburn's Austin Keys and Keionte Scott
The Auburn Tigers will start this season at home this Saturday against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The Tigers will enter the game relatively healthy with some players battling minor problems.
Head coach Hugh Freeze provided an update this week on several players including linebacker Austin Keys and cornerback Keionte Scott.
“Our medical team felt like (Keys) was a probable," said Freeze. "He has another day-to-day today, which is just walkthrough today. I'm going to need to see something out of him Tuesday and Wednesday for me to feel that way. That's the way they felt about he and Keionte."
Keys was Auburn’s highest graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus with a 74.8 rating. He was injured in the first preseason scrimmage as he suffered a sprained MCL. Keys transferred from Ole Miss before last season; he had an up and down season in which he missed five games because of a broken thumb.
Scott will return as a starting cornerback this season. He is nursing a minor hamstring injury. Scott finished last season with 42 tackles and zero interceptions. Auburn will depend on him to provide leadership in the secondary this season for its inexperienced group.
Listing both players as probable typically suggests a high likelihood that both players will be ready to play on Saturday. Despite the positive updates, Freeze emphasized the importance of not rushing any player back into action prematurely. The final decision on their availability may come down to the wire, but for now, Freeze has provided a reason for cautious optimism.
Auburn should have the luxury of taking its time with both players with what should be an easy matchup against Alabama A&M on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.