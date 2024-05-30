Jarquez Hunter ranked as the SEC's second-best RB
This season, the Auburn Tigers are going to try and establish the run every game, and they will do that with their veteran running back Jarquez Hunter.
A year ago Hunter rushed for 909 carries on 159 carries. This gave the star back 5.7 yards per carry on the season, and he scored seven rushing touchdowns. If he had played in the first game of the season against UMass, he more than likely would have over 1,000 yards on the season.
James Fragoza of College Football Network ranked the best running backs in the SEC, and he had Hunter second only behind Trevor Etienne of Georgia.
Hunter is one of the best backs in the SEC, so Coach Freeze and his offensive staff need to make sure that they are feeding him every game. Hunter is going to have a massive season for the Auburn Tigers, and there is no question that he is going to have 1,000+ yards on the ground.
Here is Fragoza's reasoning for ranking Hunter as the second-best running back in the SEC, "All Jarquez Hunter has done in his three-year career is produce. Earning more playing time each season, he has generated 2,177 yards and 17 scores on 352 carries — that’s 6.2 yards per attempt! Even more impressive is the fact that he posted those numbers behind a middling offensive line against SEC defenses. Hunter is also good for roughly 15 catches, 130 yards, and a score as a receiver and holds up well in pass protection. What can’t he do?"