Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested

Not a great look for the talented Bronco's receiver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been arrested and taken into custody over charges of second-degree tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

The former Alabama receiver was the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's collected over 1,300 receiving yards during his two seasons with the Broncos.

The Araphoe County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Twitter regarding Jeudy's arrest:

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co. sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co. jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty.

According to NFL media, "the criminal tampering charges mean he is accused of tampering with another person’s property “with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance.”

The Broncos released a statement of their own, saying "we are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information."

Jeudy was a star receiver at Alabama, recording 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns over the course of three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He would be a big time weapon for Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos earlier this spring.

Note that Jeudy is innocent until proven guilty according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. However, its still never great to see things like this happen. The offseason is full of surprises.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube