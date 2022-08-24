John Samuel Shenker ranked among the top tight ends in the country

John Samuel Shenker was ranked as the 31st best tight end in the nation in 2022 by college football recruiting expert Mike Farrell.

There were seven SEC tight ends ranked ahead of Shenker.

Brock Bowers- Georiga 1

Arik Gilbert- Georgia 4

Jaheim Bell- South Carolina 5

Austin Stogner- South Carolina 6

Cameron Latu- Alabama 11th

Darnell Washington- Georgia 14th

Michael Trigg- Ole Miss 18th

A season ago, Shenker had the best season from a tight end in Auburn football history. He caught 33 passes for 413 yards. No Auburn tight end had ever caught more than 30 passes or had 400 or more receiving yards in a season until Shenker in 2021.

With the ways Coach Bryan Harsin likes to use tight ends, there is a chance that Shenker can break his own records in 2022.

There is a world where Shenker will be used a lot more in the red zone to hopefully catch some touchdowns. He has a big frame at six-foot-four 250-pounds, where he can box out defenders to catch touchdown passes.

He has only caught two touchdowns in his career at Auburn, with the most recent being in 2019. He will surely add to his career touchdown total in 2022.

Not only is Shenker a great player on the field, but he is also a leader in the locker room. He was named one of the three-team captains for the Tigers in 2022, which is a tremendous honor.

When the season is said and done, Shenker could be one of the best tight ends in the nation.

