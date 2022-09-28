Skip to main content

Jonathan Jones and Jamel Dean have been graded well so far this season

Jonathan Jones and Jamel Dean have been locking down wideouts this season.

Jonathan Jones and Jamel Dean have had massive seasons for their respective teams. 

Jones and the New England Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens in week three, while Dean and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Green bay packers.  

Jones had four tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception in the loss to the Ravens. 

Dean had six tackles, with one of those tackles being for loss against the Packers.

The one thing Jones and Dean have in common this season is that they have the two highest PFF grades among corners. Jones is number one with an 85.6, and Dean is number two with an 85.2.

It's cool to see two former Auburn players on top lists in the NFL. 

These two guys have had very successful careers, including three Super Bowls between them. Jones won Super Bowls in 2017 and 2019. Dean won his lone Super Bowl in 2020.  

Who was the common denominator in these three Super Bowls, you ask? Well, that would be Tom Brady, the starting quarterback in all three wins. 

It has been a great season in the NFL for Jones and Dean so far, but both of these players have big games next week, with the Patriots heading to Green Bay and Tampa Bay hosting the Chiefs. 

Seeing the success of all of the former Auburn corners in the NFL leads many to wonder if Auburn is DBU. 

