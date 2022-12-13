Skip to main content

JUCO Offensive Lineman Isaiah Jatta commits to Auburn University

Isaiah Jatta, 3-star offensive tackle, has committed to the Tigers.

Auburn has gotten even more help on the Offensive Line.

Isaiah Jatta, a three-star Junior College offensive tackle, who attends Snow College (similar to now-Auburn CB Keionte Scott) has committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

Isaiah is the ninth overall JUCO recruit in the 2023 class and is the third highest-rated OT in the JUCO class. Jatta attends Snow College, who went 8-2 during the 2022 season but failed to make the NJCAA playoffs - the first time they had missed the playoffs since 2019.

Jatta, who stands at 6'6 and weighs 310 pounds, has received multiple Division One offers and has received eight Power Five offers, including Auburn, South Carolina, Kansas, and Oklahoma State.

South Carolina previously held Jatta's commitment, but he recently decommitted from the Gamecocks on December 13th. South Carolina held his commitment for almost six months as he verbally committed on June 24th of 2022.

Isaiah joins three other offensive line prospects that are in the 2023 Auburn class: Clay Wedin of Tampa, Florida, Bradyn Joiner of Auburn, Alabama, and Tyler Johnson of Natchitoches, Louisiana, giving Auburn four incoming offensive linemen. The Tigers are projected to be low in numbers across the offensive front, with only single digit scholarship linemen and offensive guard Keiondre Jones currently in the transfer portal.     

