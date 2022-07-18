Lane Kiffin: In order to succeed with NIL, 'have really good boosters'

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke at SEC Media Days about NIL and the impact it has had on the sport.

When asked what has worked well and what hasn't with NIL within Ole Miss' football program, Coach Kiffin was relatively blunt in his response about what works.

"Well, the first question is the keys to NIL and how do you well with that," Kiffin said. "You have really good boosters. That's how you do well at it. I'll say what other people won't say, as you know."

Earlier in the press conference Kiffin noted that "everything is about money nowadays" and that the sport and it's current NIL model resembles sports on the professional level. "It's like a payroll in baseball. What teams win over a long period of time? Teams that have high payrolls and can play players a lot. We're in a situation not any different than that."

Coach Kiffin also mentioned that he's called NIL what it's been since the beginning: legalized cheating. The biggest benefactors? The programs with the most money. "I'm sure other people said it. I said day one, you legalize cheating, so get ready for the people that have the most money to get players. Now you have it. It is what it is."

NIL has not reached a point where the coaching staff can manage what players individually make or how they go about it.

"As far as a general manager to manage that, we aren't allowed in the current system to manage what they make. We're not there yet. I don't know that we ever will be. That's just what I said it should be because that's what any other professional sport, which is what we are now, does."

