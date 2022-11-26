Skip to main content

Hugh Freeze addresses questions about the Auburn head coaching job

The Liberty Flames head coach acknowledged his candidacy for the job.

Auburn has been searching for a head coach since Halloween, and one of many constant names mentioned has been Hugh Freeze.

Freeze mentioned these rumors in his postgame press conference after a blowout loss to New Mexico State.

Freeze, when asked about if the swirling rumors about his candidacy for the Auburn Head Coach position caused a distraction for the team provided the following answer.

"For that to come out, and I haven't been offered a job, but it was certainly hard to refute that report. It was bothering some people, and I just hate it." "I was asked directly by them (Liberty players) and whether or not that had to do, if it had anything to do with our flatness for sure"

Freeze was later asked if he could reveal any more information on the status of his tenure at Liberty.

"I've communicated with Ian (Liberty AD) if someone ever wanted to talk to us that interest us I would always tell them. Is the job everyone is talking about one that I would have an interest in talking with? Sure. That doesn't mean they have offered me a job... The part that is false is that there has been no offer made to me, nor have I accepted anything"

Freeze reiterates throughout the press conference that he has been that there has not been an offer extended to him from anyone. He also does not indicate whether he would stay or leave for a bigger opportunity.

Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze watches his defense on the field in the first quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports
