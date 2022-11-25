Lindsay's Locks for week thirteen of college football

Three for six last weekend, with some close misses just barely keeping us out of the money. Still up in units for the season, though, and we're right back after it.

Week Thirteen's picks

Pick #1: Arizona RB Michael Wiley OVER 16.5 Fantasy Score

Pick #2: Arizona QB Jayden De Laura OVER 21.5 Fantasy Score

Explaining these together: Arizona State is not just bad, but really bad. They've allowed almost 5 yards per carry this season with an absurdly awful 26 rushing touchdowns. De Laura's scored three TD on the ground in his last three games, and Wiley's averaged 5.5 YPC and 9 yards per catch this season - I feel pretty confident about these two connecting to beat a rival.

Pick #3: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud OVER 20.5 Pass Completions

"The Game" is one of the more anticipated games of the weekend, with both Ohio State and Michigan undefeated on the season. Michigan has a good pass defense, but Ohio State's going to go to Marvin Harrison Jr early and often if they want to pull this one off (especially if they don't have Jaxon Smith-Njigba).

Pick #4: Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders OVER 110.5 Rush Yards

Mizzouri isn't a great rush defense and the Razorbacks want to keep KJ Jefferson from needing to throw it more than 20 times in this one. Bank on Rocket for a repeat of last week's 232-yard performance.

Pick #5: North Carolina QB Drake Maye OVER 310.5 Passing Yards

NC State's fallen off late this season and 68th in the country in pass defense. Look for Maye to go to his stable of receivers early and often in the rivalry matchup.

Bet: Arizona RB Michael Wiley OVER 16.5 Fantasy Score, Arizona QB Jayden De Laura OVER 21.5 Fantasy Score, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud OVER 20.5 Pass Completions, Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders OVER 110.5 Rush Yards, North Carolina QB Drake Maye OVER 310.5 Passing Yards

Odds options:

Flex Play: 5 of 5 correct = 10x, 4 correct = 2x, 3 correct = 0.4x

Final Thoughts:

Biggest concerns here are Michigan absolutely shutting down Ohio State's passing attack and North Carolina not needing to rely on Maye to beat the Wolfpack. Still, feel good about the slate.

Enjoy the games, everyone.

