Skip to main content

Lindsay's Locks for Week Thirteen of college football

Rivalry Weekend is a bit sparse, but there's enough options to piece together a winning Prize Picks slate.

Three for six last weekend, with some close misses just barely keeping us out of the money. Still up in units for the season, though, and we're right back after it.

This season, Auburn Daily has partnered with Prize Picks to bring some fun and variety to the picks for the 2022 season. Prize Picks is a free app that allows you to choose any 2,3,4,5 or 6 players from ANY sport in your wagers, predict their over or under for the next game, and win big prizes if they do well! They have flex options, where you can still get paid on winning only 3 of 5 or 2 of 3, and you can have multiple sports in the same parley! Best of all, use promo code AUBURN to receive double on your first deposit, up to $100! That's promo code AUBURN for double your first deposit.

Week Thirteen's picks

Pick #1: Arizona RB Michael Wiley OVER 16.5 Fantasy Score

Pick #2: Arizona QB Jayden De Laura OVER 21.5 Fantasy Score

Explaining these together: Arizona State is not just bad, but really bad. They've allowed almost 5 yards per carry this season with an absurdly awful 26 rushing touchdowns. De Laura's scored three TD on the ground in his last three games, and Wiley's averaged 5.5 YPC and 9 yards per catch this season - I feel pretty confident about these two connecting to beat a rival.  

Pick #3: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud OVER 20.5 Pass Completions

"The Game" is one of the more anticipated games of the weekend, with both Ohio State and Michigan undefeated on the season. Michigan has a good pass defense, but Ohio State's going to go to Marvin Harrison Jr early and often if they want to pull this one off (especially if they don't have Jaxon Smith-Njigba). 

Pick #4: Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders OVER 110.5 Rush Yards

Mizzouri isn't a great rush defense and the Razorbacks want to keep KJ Jefferson from needing to throw it more than 20 times in this one. Bank on Rocket for a repeat of last week's 232-yard performance.  

Pick #5: North Carolina QB Drake Maye OVER 310.5 Passing Yards

NC State's fallen off late this season and 68th in the country in pass defense. Look for Maye to go to his stable of receivers early and often in the rivalry matchup. 

Bet: Arizona RB Michael Wiley OVER 16.5 Fantasy Score, Arizona QB Jayden De Laura OVER 21.5 Fantasy Score, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud OVER 20.5 Pass Completions, Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders OVER 110.5 Rush Yards, North Carolina QB Drake Maye OVER 310.5 Passing Yards

Odds options:

Flex Play: 5 of 5 correct = 10x, 4 correct = 2x, 3 correct = 0.4x

Final Thoughts:

Biggest concerns here are Michigan absolutely shutting down Ohio State's passing attack and North Carolina not needing to rely on Maye to beat the Wolfpack. Still, feel good about the slate.

Enjoy the games, everyone.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for week thirteen of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Darron Reed during an Auburn visit.
Football

Auburn gains the commitment of 4-star DL Darron Reed

By Jack Singley
Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25), defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) and defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrate a sack against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn
Football

Iron Bowl predictions: Can the Tigers pull off a major upset?

By Auburn Daily Staff
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (3)
Podcasts

Podcast: I believe Lane Kiffin will be Auburn football's next coach

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 24, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts while a play is revewed during the fourth quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lane Kiffin leaves fans anxious after comments over Auburn job following Egg Bowl loss

By Lance Dawe
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches on during warmups before an NCAA college football game between Mississippi and Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Football

Lane Kiffin is probably going to be Auburn's next head coach. But when is it happening?

By Lance Dawe
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

PREDICTION: When will Auburn announce its next head coach?

By Auburn Daily Staff
KD Johnson in the Auburn basketball opener against George Mason.
Basketball

The Auburn fans had the memes rocking even after an ugly victory

By Andrew Stefaniak