Skip to main content

Lindsay's Locks for Week Six of college football

Use our PrizePicks promo code AUBURN to secure the bag this weekend.

I REALLY don't want to talk about last week - Will Levis has a deep shot called back, Hartman has a few pases dropped, and all of a sudden you're having a losing week. But, we're up in units for the season, so let's get back on the wagon.

This season, Auburn Daily has partnered with Prize Picks to bring some fun and variety to the picks for the 2022 season. Prize Picks is a free app that allows you to choose any 2,3,4 or 5 players from ANY sport in your wagers, predict their over or under for the next game, and win big prizes if they do well! They have flex options, where you can still get paid on winning only 3 of 5 or 2 of 3, and you can have multiple sports in the same parley! Best of all, use promo code AUBURN to receive double on your first deposit, up to $100! That's promo code AUBURN for double your first deposit.

Week Six's picks

Pick #1: Tennessee QB Herndon Hooker - OVER 280.5 Passing Yards

Opening with some surprising love for Tennessee, but check out the numbers - Hooker's last five games have been 378 yds, 221 yds, 325 yds, 298 yds, and 349 yds. If he can drop almost 350 against Florida, he can break 280 versus an LSU team that let Robby Ashford and Auburn rack up over 300 yards passing. 

Pick #2: Georgia TE Brock Bowers - OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards

If you think about it, this is really a bet against Auburn's linebackers. Bowers has broken that number twice this season (Missouri and South Carolina) and there's a good chance Stetson Bennett spreads the ball around quickly to get past Auburn's pass rush. Let's put our money on Bowers finding traction against Owen Pappoe, Cam Riley, or Wesley Steiner.

Pick #3: Texas RB Bijan Robinson - OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards

The Red River Shootout is always one of the best games of the year, but this week it happens to come after Oklahoma gave up 55 points and 668 total yards to TCU. In that game, TCU completed passes to almost every single back that carried the ball - let's bank on Texas head coach Steve Sarkesian copying the formula with one of the best running backs in the nation.  

Pick #4: USC WR Jordan Addison - OVER .5 Receiving TDs

Believe it or not, this is the prop I feel safest about. Addison has caught a TD in every game this season except one, an Arizona State victory where he wasn't needed to punch one in because everyone else did. But he's the primary target for Caleb Williams, and against Washington, USC's gonna look his way early and often.

Pick #5: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett - OVER 275.5 Passing Yards

"But Lindsay, you're betting against Auburn." Shut up, nerds. Bennett's beat this number in every game but one (Kent State), and even then he came in just under at 272. The biggest risk here is that it's a blowout and they pull him early, but I'm confident he'll get his against Auburn, just like he did against Missouri (312)...and South Carolina (284)...and Samford (300)...and Oregon (368.)

Bet: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker OVER 280.5 Passing Yards, Georgia TE Brock Bowers OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards, Texas RB Bijan Robinson OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards, USC WR Jordan Addison OVER 0.5 Receiving TDs, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett OVER 275.5 Passing Yards. 

Odds options:

Flex Play: 5 of 5 correct = 10x, 4 correct = 2x, 3 correct = 0.4x

Final Thoughts:

Biggest concerns here is Bennett's yardage total and Robinson's receiving game work, but I like this slate.

Enjoy the games, everyone.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Six of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Alexia Tordoff of Auburn Equestrian
News

Auburn Equestrian Begins Season with an 11-8 Win At Georgia

By Auburn Elvis
Robby Ashford vs Penn State
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Georgia Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
Tank Bigsby with the carry vs Mercer.
Football

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Deep South's Oldest Rivalry Edition

By Auburn Daily Staff
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (12)
Podcasts

Podcast: Final Thoughts on Auburn vs Georgia

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia

By Cooper Posey
John Samuel Shenker and Derick Hall come out of the tunnel vs Missouri.
Football

Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker discusses Tigers' second half woes

By Lance Dawe
Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Auburn tabs Jeff Whitehead Senior Associate AD for Compliance

By Auburn Daily Staff