Lindsay's Locks for Week Six of college football

I REALLY don't want to talk about last week - Will Levis has a deep shot called back, Hartman has a few pases dropped, and all of a sudden you're having a losing week. But, we're up in units for the season, so let's get back on the wagon.

This season, Auburn Daily has partnered with Prize Picks to bring some fun and variety to the picks for the 2022 season. Prize Picks is a free app that allows you to choose any 2,3,4 or 5 players from ANY sport in your wagers, predict their over or under for the next game, and win big prizes if they do well! They have flex options, where you can still get paid on winning only 3 of 5 or 2 of 3, and you can have multiple sports in the same parley! Best of all, use promo code AUBURN to receive double on your first deposit, up to $100! That's promo code AUBURN for double your first deposit.

Week Six's picks

Pick #1: Tennessee QB Herndon Hooker - OVER 280.5 Passing Yards

Opening with some surprising love for Tennessee, but check out the numbers - Hooker's last five games have been 378 yds, 221 yds, 325 yds, 298 yds, and 349 yds. If he can drop almost 350 against Florida, he can break 280 versus an LSU team that let Robby Ashford and Auburn rack up over 300 yards passing.

Pick #2: Georgia TE Brock Bowers - OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards

If you think about it, this is really a bet against Auburn's linebackers. Bowers has broken that number twice this season (Missouri and South Carolina) and there's a good chance Stetson Bennett spreads the ball around quickly to get past Auburn's pass rush. Let's put our money on Bowers finding traction against Owen Pappoe, Cam Riley, or Wesley Steiner.

Pick #3: Texas RB Bijan Robinson - OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards

The Red River Shootout is always one of the best games of the year, but this week it happens to come after Oklahoma gave up 55 points and 668 total yards to TCU. In that game, TCU completed passes to almost every single back that carried the ball - let's bank on Texas head coach Steve Sarkesian copying the formula with one of the best running backs in the nation.

Pick #4: USC WR Jordan Addison - OVER .5 Receiving TDs

Believe it or not, this is the prop I feel safest about. Addison has caught a TD in every game this season except one, an Arizona State victory where he wasn't needed to punch one in because everyone else did. But he's the primary target for Caleb Williams, and against Washington, USC's gonna look his way early and often.

Pick #5: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett - OVER 275.5 Passing Yards

"But Lindsay, you're betting against Auburn." Shut up, nerds. Bennett's beat this number in every game but one (Kent State), and even then he came in just under at 272. The biggest risk here is that it's a blowout and they pull him early, but I'm confident he'll get his against Auburn, just like he did against Missouri (312)...and South Carolina (284)...and Samford (300)...and Oregon (368.)

Bet: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker OVER 280.5 Passing Yards, Georgia TE Brock Bowers OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards, Texas RB Bijan Robinson OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards, USC WR Jordan Addison OVER 0.5 Receiving TDs, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett OVER 275.5 Passing Yards.

Odds options:

Flex Play: 5 of 5 correct = 10x, 4 correct = 2x, 3 correct = 0.4x

Final Thoughts:

Biggest concerns here is Bennett's yardage total and Robinson's receiving game work, but I like this slate.

Enjoy the games, everyone.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch