Former Auburn football player Dreshun Miller walks on at NC State

In 2020, Dreshun Miller put up impressive numbers for West Virginia before deciding to enter the transfer portal. Miller was a highly sought-after player in the portal who eventually decided to bring his talent to Auburn.

His lone season with the Tigers did not go well, as he did not get much playing time. This was disappointing since many expected Miller to play a massive role for the Tigers in 2021. It never happened.

After a lackluster 2021 season with Auburn, where he only made an appearance in one game, he decided to enter the portal once again. Miller entered the transfer portal on January 5th and was finally able to find a home at NC State.

The interesting thing about the process is that Miller accepted a walk-on spot at NC State. Although his season at Auburn did not turn out the way many expected, he is still a very talented player. It is possible that Miller gets a good amount of playing time with the Wolfpack despite being a walk-on.

In the world of NIL, it makes sense that if the Wolfpack team didn't have any scholarships left, they would have him walk on and earn money via NIL.

All a player like Miller wants is to go somewhere he can get playing time. He is not worried about being a walk-on. He will surely make money to pay for his classes, books, and living expenses from NC State's collectives.

Hopefully, Miller can turn his college career around by putting up some good numbers in Raleigh.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube