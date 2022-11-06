Skip to main content

WATCH: Jonathan Jones blocks a kick for the New England Patriots

The former Auburn Tiger made a huge play on special teams to help the New England Patriots.

A former Auburn Tiger is making his presence felt on Sundays. 

Jonathan Jones is having a great year for the New England Patriots as a corner. The veteran made a huge play against the Indianapolis Colts on special teams on Sunday. 

The NFL gave Jones a nod by tweeting out the highlight. 

Jones was lined up as an outside gunner and moved toward the punter right before the snap. He stunted by the protection and timed everything perfectly to block the punt. 

Auburn football's Twitter account gave Jones some love as well. 

Must read stories

Lane Kiffin's contract details, what it would take for Auburn to get him

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Patriots defensive back #31 Jonathan Jones celebrates a 2nd quarter interception. 04 Patriots 092522 Bb
Football

WATCH: Jonathan Jones blocks a kick for the New England Patriots

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) sacks Mississippi State quarterback during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman / AU Athletics
Football

Five winners from Auburn's loss to Mississippi State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams on the sidelines of a historic game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

PHOTOS: A look at the best pictures from Auburn football's loss to Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Colby Wooden (25) and Derick Hall (29) celebrate sack during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

Auburn's defensive PFF grades vs Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) celebrates touchdown during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland / AU Athletics
Football

Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
1 Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Football

Auburn drops a heartbreaker to Mississippi State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) gains a first down during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Player Props for Auburn vs Mississippi State

By Lindsay Crosby
Carnell Williams Carnell Williams on June 8, 2019 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby