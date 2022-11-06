WATCH: Jonathan Jones blocks a kick for the New England Patriots
A former Auburn Tiger is making his presence felt on Sundays.
Jonathan Jones is having a great year for the New England Patriots as a corner. The veteran made a huge play against the Indianapolis Colts on special teams on Sunday.
The NFL gave Jones a nod by tweeting out the highlight.
Jones was lined up as an outside gunner and moved toward the punter right before the snap. He stunted by the protection and timed everything perfectly to block the punt.
Auburn football's Twitter account gave Jones some love as well.
Must read stories
Lane Kiffin's contract details, what it would take for Auburn to get him
New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing
Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring
REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders
Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube