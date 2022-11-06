WATCH: Jonathan Jones blocks a kick for the New England Patriots

A former Auburn Tiger is making his presence felt on Sundays.

Jonathan Jones is having a great year for the New England Patriots as a corner. The veteran made a huge play against the Indianapolis Colts on special teams on Sunday.

The NFL gave Jones a nod by tweeting out the highlight.

Jones was lined up as an outside gunner and moved toward the punter right before the snap. He stunted by the protection and timed everything perfectly to block the punt.

Auburn football's Twitter account gave Jones some love as well.

