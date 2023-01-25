Skip to main content

Derick Hall projected first-round pick in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

Mel Kiper thinks Derick Hall could be a late first-round "steal."

Going into the 2022 season, there was a lot of chatter that Derick Hall would be a first-round pick. 

That talk died down after Hall only recorded six and a half sacks this season. This is not a bad sack total, but many would have expected it to be higher. 

As we get closer to the NFL Draft, Hall's name has resurfaced as a potential first-round pick.

Mel Kiper released his most recent mock draft, and it had Hall being selected 27th overall by the Buffalo Bills. 

This would be a great landing spot for Hall as he would immediately land on a team competing for a Super Bowl, and he would be surrounded by superstar players like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. 

The quote from Kiper on why Hall would be a perfect fit in Buffalo reads, "They need to restock in this draft. And even though Buffalo has used first or second-round picks on Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and AJ Epenesa in the past three drafts, its depth on the edge has to get better. That's why I see Hall, who had 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons, as a stellar fit on Day 1. He could turn into a steal here."

He has the size, six-foot-three 256-pounds, to be a stud at the next level. 

Hall is an Auburn man through and through, so watching his NFL dreams come true will be a blast. 

Hopefully, Kiper's prediction turns out to be correct, and Hall hears his name called in the first round. 

Derick Hall after his interception vs Missouri.
