NLRB says USC football, basketball players should be considered employees

Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles office of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled that USC Trojan football and basketball players should be considered "employees" of the university, the Pac-12, and the NCAA.

Many people are now predicting that the sky is falling and the entire structure of college athletics is about to collapse. That is...not true. At least, not right now.

Here's what is happening, in plain English: An advocacy group, called the "National College Players Association", filed a claim of unfair labor practices on behalf of USC athletes. In essence, the group argued that the players, by being classified as "student-athletes" instead of employees, were being deprived of their legal right to organize (as in, form a union) and improve their working and playing conditions through collective bargaining.

The LA office of the NLRB agreed with the idea and Thursday's ruling means the NLRB will argue this point in front of an administrative law judge in administrative court. If the administrative law judge agrees with the argument and rules that athletes should be considered employees, the NCAA can appeal that decision into the federal court system and this could eventually escalate all the way to the Supreme Court. In the end, if the NLRB wins all the cases and appeals, then under the terms of the original petition, athletes who play men's basketball, women's basketball, or football at any private college in the NCAA will be granted the rights of employees, which includes the legally-protected right to form an union and attempt to collectively bargain with the NCAA.

None of this is quick, or going to happen any time soon. This question, depending on the level of appeals and administrative delays, could be decided - maybe - in 2024, or 2025. There will be lawyers (and billable hours).

BUT - there's always a but. Here's what IS big about this:

For starters, that the NLRB's ruling said that the university, conference, and NCAA are all "joint employers". That's big because the National Labor Relations Act only applies to private employers - and rights for athletes of a private college like USC would only extend to the other 30-odd private colleges of FBS (like Baylor, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Northwestern, etc.) and not the 100+ state schools, like Auburn, or Alabama, or Florida State.

But if the conference and NCAA are joint employers of the athletes, that means that this ruling could potentially apply to every student-athlete in an NCAA-affiliated university - which is all of them in FBS. Every single one.

Do I, in my informed but very much not-a-lawyer opinion, think we'll get to that point? Not like this. The NCAA will step in first, like they did with the Name, Image, and Likeness rules that they quickly passed after the Supreme Court threatened to blow up the entire model in last June's Alston vs NCAA decision and get something on the books that will get us closer to what feels like a direct-employee model.

There are certainly numerous athletic directors and people who work in licensing or Collectives and other athlete-adjacent places that expect this to eventually be where we land, even if they won't say so publicly or on the record. Kirk Herbstreit said it on "Pardon My Take" last January.

It feels like the only way this journey doesn't eventually land on the direct-employee model is if the government - meaning Congress or the Supreme Court - steps in and codifies the current "amateur" model via either legislation or an antitrust exemption.

And take it from the baseball guy, an antitrust exemption is hard to get, and MLB's keep getting chipped away at by the Supreme Court.

Maybe this is why NCAA President Mark Emmert's successor is the current Republican governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker, who will take office as President of the NCAA on March 1st, 2023.

For an idea of how Baker could potentially head this off through Congressional action, here's Matt Brown from Extra Points ($), the absolute BEST source for "business of college sports"-type stuff:

Let's consider the following hypothetical scenario. Let's say Baker sits down with a group of lawmakers who, up until now, haven't expressed much public interest in NCAA issues. Like, oh, Deb Fisher (R-Nebraska), or Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) or Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin). Baker explains that if Congress doesn't do anything, college sports as we know it will end, because the courts, one way or another, will require professionalization. He can point to these news stories as proof. Chris Murphy has the political wiggle room and the ideological consistency to say "yes, and I'm okay with that, because the alternative is more morally correct", without being punished for it. But in a cycle with many vulnerable Democratic senators in Midwestern states, and even a few Republicans who might want to head off primary challenges, could some be pushed into making a more politically "safe" move, to work to preserve the status quo? I'm not saying that will happen. I'm not even saying that should happen. But I am certainly saying that it could happen, especially if flagship state universities do a better job lobbying, or if the post NIL/post-Transfer Portal world becomes more politically unpopular.

The biggest obstacle to this: Members of Congress don't care, and there's not enough people out there that care enough to punish those members of Congress politically for not caring enough to do something. Remember, the idea of antitrust exemptions continues to take L's with just about everyone - the Supreme Court, Congress, etc. The folks who care a lot about this - like me, who is always is in favor of people getting paid fair value for their work - aren't clamoring for the NCAA to have their structural advantages over student-athletes enshrined into law through bipartisan legislation.

Could we possibly end up in a scenario, somewhere down the road, where a student-athlete cashes a check issued by the athletic department for being on the roster that month? Kinda, yeah (It wouldn't be a paper check, it'd be a direct deposit.)

But is that going to happen any time (relatively) soon?

It doesn't appear likely.