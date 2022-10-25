Skip to main content

Noah Igbinoghene snags walk-off interception for the Miami Dolphins

Noah Igbinoghene wins it for the Dolphins with a game-sealing interception.

Noah Igbinoghene is a former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins who just hasn't been great to start his career. 

Igbinoghene hasn't played much to start the year, but a few different injuries have thrust him into the lineup. 

He and the Miami Dolphins faced off with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football and won 16-10. 

The Steelers were driving late in the game, hoping to score a go-ahead touchdown, and were almost successful, but rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a ball intended for receiver Diontae Johnson that Igbinoghene picked off. 

It was a great play by Igbinoghene to secure the catch and then get both feet down in the endzone before going out of bounds. He was able to celebrate with his teammates and coaches as the interception let the Dolphins get into victory formation. 

He played almost the whole game and did an outstanding job shutting down a talented Steelers wide receiver group. 

Igbinoghene has had a rough start to his career, but perhaps all it takes is a game like this for the third-year man out of Auburn to turn things around. 

The injuries that Dolphins have sustained in the secondary should keep Igbinoghene on the field for at least a few more games.

The hope is that he can continue to shine for a playoff-hopeful team and remain a starter for the rest of the season. 

Let's take a look at Igbinoghene's game-sealing interception. 

Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) intercepts a pass late in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 23, 2022.
