Owen Pappoe ranked among the best linebackers in the country

Owen Pappoe is considered one of the best linebackers in the country.

Owen Pappoe is a freak of nature at the linebacker position. A season ago, he was sidelined with injuries that kept him off the field.

All Auburn fans know that he's one of the best linebackers in the country when he is fully healthy. Outside sources are currently recognizing his talent as well.

Mike Farrell of Mike Farrell Sports released his list of the top 50 linebackers in the country, and Pappoe came in at number nine on this list. There were only two SEC linebackers listed ahead of him, both players from the SEC West: Bumper Pool from Arkansas, and Troy Brown from Ole Miss.

Pappoe is an instinctive football player. He's not only been an efficient 'backer during his three seasons with the Tigers, but he is also one of the leaders on the defensive side of the football. He's is a leader in the locker room and is loved by all of his teammates.

Assuming Pappoe can stay on the field this season, he has a legitimate chance of being the best linebacker in college football in 2022.

Owen Pappoe (0)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

