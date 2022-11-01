Owen Pappoe named a Butkus Award semifinalist

Owen Pappoe has been named as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

The Butkus Foundation has named fifteen of the nation’s best collegiate and high school linebackers Butkus Award® semifinalists for the 2022 season.

The collegiate semifinalists come from 15 different schools representing six conferences (ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC) and the FBS independents. There are three repeat semifinalists from a season ago. Eight different states are represented among the 15 high school finalists, including four players from Florida.



The winner of each award will be named on or before Dec. 7 after finalists are named on Nov. 21 by the award committee.



The 2022 Butkus Award winners will be honored at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The event will again feature namesake Dick Butkus and numerous noted NFL Alumni. Ticket and sponsorship information is available by contacting the Butkus Foundation.



Following are the semifinalist selections:



2022 Collegiate Butkus Award Semifinalists

Jack Campbell, Iowa

SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Dayian Henley, Washington State

Mikel Jones, Syracuse

Jackson Mitchell, UConn

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

DeAndre Square, Kentucky

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama



Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 38th season.