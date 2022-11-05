Player Props for Auburn vs Mississippi State
Auburn travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in the first game of the tenure of interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams.
Let's look at what prop bet options are available for Auburn's matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and head coach Mike Leach's passing-dominated "Air Raid" system.
Auburn's Offense
QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 165.5 Pass Yards
QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 40.5 Rush Yards
QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 205.5 Combined Pass+Rush Yards
QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 16.5 Fantasy Points
RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 66.5 Rush Yards
RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 14.5 Fantasy Points
WR Ja'Varrius Johnson OVER/UNDER 31.5 Receiving Yards
Mississippi State's Offense
QB Will Rogers OVER/UNDER 280.5 Pass Yards
QB Will Rogers OVER/UNDER 19.5 Fantasy Points
WR Rara Thomas OVER/UNDER 45.5 Receiving Yards
WR Rara Thomas OVER/UNDER 8.5 Fantasy Points
WR Caleb Ducking OVER/UNDER 42.5 Receiving Yards
How to watch the Auburn football game vs Mississippi State
The Auburn Tigers will take on Mississippi State at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN2. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic will have the call from Davis Wade Stadium.
Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)
Series History
Auburn has dominated the series against Mississippi State. The Tigers have an all-time record of 65-28-2 in the series against the Bulldogs that dates back to 1905. Auburn won the first game in 1905 18-0. Mississippi State won the most recent matchup 43-34 after trailing 28-3.
