Player Props for Auburn vs Mississippi State

Auburn travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in the first game of the tenure of interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams.

Let's look at what prop bet options are available for Auburn's matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and head coach Mike Leach's passing-dominated "Air Raid" system.

Auburn vs Mississippi State props courtesy of PrizePicks - use promo code "Auburn" for a 100% deposit match on your first deposit, up to $100!

Auburn's Offense

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 165.5 Pass Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 40.5 Rush Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 205.5 Combined Pass+Rush Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 16.5 Fantasy Points

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 66.5 Rush Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 14.5 Fantasy Points

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson OVER/UNDER 31.5 Receiving Yards

Mississippi State's Offense

QB Will Rogers OVER/UNDER 280.5 Pass Yards

QB Will Rogers OVER/UNDER 19.5 Fantasy Points

WR Rara Thomas OVER/UNDER 45.5 Receiving Yards

WR Rara Thomas OVER/UNDER 8.5 Fantasy Points

WR Caleb Ducking OVER/UNDER 42.5 Receiving Yards

The Auburn Tigers will take on Mississippi State at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN2. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic will have the call from Davis Wade Stadium.

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

Series History

Auburn has dominated the series against Mississippi State. The Tigers have an all-time record of 65-28-2 in the series against the Bulldogs that dates back to 1905. Auburn won the first game in 1905 18-0. Mississippi State won the most recent matchup 43-34 after trailing 28-3.

Must read stories

Lane Kiffin's contract details, what it would take for Auburn to get him

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch