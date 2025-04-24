Pleasant Surprise: Auburn Lands Ex-Tulane Cornerback
The Auburn Tigers have officially landed the services of ex-Tulane cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant.
The Tigers officially announced the signing of the former member of the Green Wave secondary on X.
A former three-star recruit from West Monroe (La.), Pleasant was outspoken about his enjoyment of the Plains during his most recent visit.
“Great visit, great facility, great coaches,” Pleasant said, according to Rivals’ Caleb Jones. “I most definitely feel like I could come here and make an impact and be successful in my career.”
He is ranked No. 59 among cornerbacks in the transfer portal.
Pleasant appeared in 14 games during his two-year stint with Tulane, racking up 40 tackles, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a single interception returned 100 yards to the house in last year’s season opener against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Standing at 6 feet, 180 pounds, the rising junior officially becomes the 18th overall transfer and fourth defensive back transfer ahead of the Tigers' 2025 season.
In the defensive backs room transfers, safety Taye Seymore committed from Georgia Tech and Raion Strader committed from Miami (Ohio). They have 19 incoming transfers in total.
He’ll join an Auburn secondary mentored by corners coach Wesley McGriff, who is tasked with preparing a young group in desperate need of maturity after a bowl-less 5-7 campaign leaves third-year Head Coach Hugh Freeze stranded out at sea with an 11-14 overall record.