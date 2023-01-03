Skip to main content

Podcast: Could Michael Pratt be Auburn football's next quarterback?

Auburn is still looking for a transfer quarterback.

Auburn football is looking for a transfer quarterback to compete with Robby Ashford. Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt is a name tied to a fit with the Auburn Tigers. With Grayson McCall no longer in the running to come to join Auburn football, Michael Pratt's win over the USC Trojans was encouraging to many Auburn Tigers fans watching.

If Hugh Freeze and Auburn don't land a transfer quarterback, Robby Ashford should be able to lead the offense and team to a solid record when looking at the 2023 Auburn football schedule. Also, Auburn may be in the running for Ahmad McCullough and Duece Spurlock at the linebacker position.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss the latest Auburn football news and rumors.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (15)
Football

Podcast: Could Michael Pratt be Auburn football's next quarterback?

By Zac Blackerby
Robby Ashford in the Iron Bowl.
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Five new year's resolutions for Auburn football

By Lance Dawe
Nov 19, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Alabama QB Bryce Young declares for NFL Draft

By Lance Dawe
Sep 24, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ahmad McCullough (19) celebrates after he recovers a fumble in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Maryland LB Ahmad McCullough could be a fit for Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
DJ James
Football

Auburn secondary has chance to be dominant in 2023

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (14)
Podcasts

Podcast: Could Auburn football be next year's TCU?

By Zac Blackerby
Robby Ashford
Football

A look at the best shots of Robby Ashford from the 2022 season

By Zac Blackerby
January 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Twitter LOVED Jarrett Stidham on Sunday

By Zac Blackerby