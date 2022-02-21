Skip to main content

Podcast: Fans should be okay about Auburn football's latest hire

Fans should be fine with Auburn football's new offensive coordinator.

Auburn football made the decision to promote Eric Kiesau from wide receivers coach to the next offensive coordinator. 

Bryan Harsin has almost rounded out his second coaching staff during his tenure on The Plains. On today's podcast, we make the case that Auburn fans should be united because of this hire regardless of how anyone feels about Harsin. 

It seems clear that Harsin will have full control of everything happening at Auburn with his guys from Boise State on both offensive and defensive coordinator. The Harsin tenure should become very clear if it's going to work or not in 2022 thanks to this hire. 

Zac Blackerby and Lindsay Crosby discuss this news on today's Locked On Auburn as well as Auburn basketball's tough loss on the road in Gainesville, Florida against the Gators. 

There's been some discussion about the use of Nike basketball balls vs the use of Wilson basketballs throughout the season. In every contest that has been close for the Tigers or where they have been on the losing side of the matchup, they have had to use Nike basketballs instead of the Wilson brand like they use at home, in the SEC Tournament, and the NCAA Tournament. 

In the final few minutes of the show, Lindsay recaps the victorious opening weekend for Auburn baseball against three Big 12 teams. Auburn's first win of the season came against a ranked Texas Tech team. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
