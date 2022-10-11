Skip to main content

Podcast: The national media is wrong about the Auburn Tigers

Members of the national media are wrong about Auburn.

Auburn football's head coaching job has generated a lot of discussion across all levels of media over the past few days. With Bryan Harsin's job in question and Matt Rhule being let go from the Carolina Panthers, Bomani Jones responded to listeners who were interested in his thoughts on the Auburn job.

Landon King has redshirted this season as well as safety Craig McDonald. Quarterback Zach Calzada seems to want to stay at Auburn to play for the next coach as well. This trend could be concerning on The Plains.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by the Auburn message board legend Charlie5. They discuss the latest with Auburn football, Bryan Harsin, and what to expect moving forward. They also take a peek ahead to what the Auburn Tigers could expect against Ole Miss.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

