Skip to main content

Podcast: Why didn't Auburn football fire Bryan Harsin?

We discuss what is happening at Auburn on the latest Locked On Auburn.

Many Auburn football fans spoke out after the loss to the Ole Miss Rebels: Why is Bryan Harsin still the head coach for the Auburn Tigers? There are pros and cons to letting him go early it seems that he will be at Auburn until after the Iron Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the end of the college football season.

Auburn football will be going through their bye week before taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Auburn Tigers could use these two weeks to get healthy and improve their offensive production going into the rest of the schedule.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 at Barberitos. They discuss the latest Auburn football news, how the Auburn Tigers could handle the bye week, and the myth about Auburn running out of gas in the second half. Auburn tight end and captain John Samuel Shenker to discuss the Ole Miss loss, the bye week, and the sideline shenanigans.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Football

Podcast: Why didn't Auburn football fire Bryan Harsin?

By Zac Blackerby
Don Bosco plays Hudson Catholic during the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University on Saturday Jan.15, 2022. (From left) HC #21 Xavier Edwards, DB #3 Evan Cabral and HC #0 Tahaad Pettiford. Don Bosco Plays Hudson Catholic
Basketball

Class of 2024 point guard Tahaad Pettiford talks about his recent Auburn visit

By Andrew Stefaniak
Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaaf Indiana Hoosiers At Cincinnati Bearcats Sept 24 0381
Football

Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Seven

By Lindsay Crosby
Boys class 7A player of the year Labaron Philon of Baker poses for a photo with AHSAA Associate Director Brandon Dean, left, and Matt Cobb of ALFA insurance, right during the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn is in the top eight for class of 2024 point guard Labaron Philon

By Andrew Stefaniak
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn legend Charles Barkley agrees to a contract with TNT worth over $100 million

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches the pass over the middle and carries for a first down during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: 'It’s a lot about recovery'

By Zac Blackerby
DJ James tackles Ladd McConkey.
Football

Which position groups have over and under performed expectations for Auburn this season?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball inside top 15 in preseason AP Top 25

By Lance Dawe