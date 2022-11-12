Player Props for Auburn vs Texas A&M

Today, interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams makes his home coaching debut in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Game's sold out. Vegas is juiced - Auburn opened as either a 1.5 or 2 point favorite in most sportbooks. Even the new Athletic Director, John Cohen, is hyped for the matchup.

Let's see what prop bet options are out there for Auburn's matchup against the slumping Texas A&M Aggies on The Plains on Saturday night.

Auburn vs Texas A&M props courtesy of PrizePicks - use promo code "Auburn" for a 100% deposit match on your first deposit, up to $100!

Auburn's Offense

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 162.5 Pass Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 213.5 Combined Pass+Rush Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 0.5 INTs Thrown

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 77.5 Rush Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 15.5 Receiving Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 92.5 Combined Rush+Rec Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 0.5 Rush TDs

Texas A&M's Offense

WR Evan Stewart OVER/UNDER 5.5 Receptions

WR Evan Stewart OVER/UNDER 66.5 Receiving Yards

WR Evan Stewart OVER/UNDER 14.5 Fantasy Score

WR Moose Muhammad OVER/UNDER 60.5 Receiving Yards

WR Moose Muhammad OVER/UNDER 13.5 Fantasy Score

Series History

Auburn is 8-12 all-time against Texas A&M, with a majority of these games coming after the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. Their first matchup was October 21st, 1911, a 16-0 Texas A&M victory in Dallas, Texas. The teams played one more matchup, a 36-16 Auburn loss on January 1st, 1986 in Dallas prior to A&M joining the conference.

How to Watch

Auburn kicks off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30PM in Jordan-Hare Stadium. the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with the Auburn Tigers Radio Network beginning pregame coverage at 3:25.

