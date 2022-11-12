Skip to main content
Player Props for Auburn vs Texas A&M

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Player Props for Auburn vs Texas A&M

What are your best bets for the Tigers vs Aggies matchup on PrizePicks?

Today, interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams makes his home coaching debut in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Game's sold out. Vegas is juiced - Auburn opened as either a 1.5 or 2 point favorite in most sportbooks. Even the new Athletic Director, John Cohen, is hyped for the matchup. 

Let's see what prop bet options are out there for Auburn's matchup against the slumping Texas A&M Aggies on The Plains on Saturday night.

Auburn vs Texas A&M props courtesy of PrizePicks - use promo code "Auburn" for a 100% deposit match on your first deposit, up to $100!  

Auburn's Offense

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 162.5 Pass Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 213.5 Combined Pass+Rush Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 0.5 INTs Thrown

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 77.5 Rush Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 15.5 Receiving Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 92.5 Combined Rush+Rec Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 0.5 Rush TDs

Texas A&M's Offense

WR Evan Stewart OVER/UNDER 5.5 Receptions

WR Evan Stewart OVER/UNDER 66.5 Receiving Yards

WR Evan Stewart OVER/UNDER 14.5 Fantasy Score

WR Moose Muhammad OVER/UNDER 60.5 Receiving Yards

WR Moose Muhammad OVER/UNDER 13.5 Fantasy Score

Series History

Auburn is 8-12 all-time against Texas A&M, with a majority of these games coming after the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. Their first matchup was October 21st, 1911, a 16-0 Texas A&M victory in Dallas, Texas. The teams played one more matchup, a 36-16 Auburn loss on January 1st, 1986 in Dallas prior to A&M joining the conference. 

How to Watch

Auburn kicks off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30PM in Jordan-Hare Stadium. the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with the Auburn Tigers Radio Network beginning pregame coverage at 3:25. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams recruiting during the Central Phenix City vs IMG Academy game.
Football

Player Props for Auburn vs Texas A&M

By Lindsay Crosby
Wendell Green celebrating vs South Florida for Auburn basketball.
Basketball

The best photos from Auburn basketball's win against South Florida

By Zac Blackerby
Anna Marie Mayes of Auburn Equestrian
News

Auburn Equestrian Outlasts Texas A&M 10-6

By Auburn Elvis
Chris Moore dunks vs South Florida for Auburn basketball.
Basketball

Auburn fans unleashed the memes after the Tigers beat USF

By Andrew Stefaniak
Zep Jasper defending South Florida for Auburn Basketball.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 67-59 win vs South Florida

By Jeremy Robuck
Allen Flanigan defends South Florida for Auburn basketball.
Basketball

WATCH: Allen Flanigan slams it down to add to the Tiger lead

By Andrew Stefaniak
Wendell Green Jr. (1), Jaylin Williams (2), Johni Broome (4), Chris Moore (5), Zep Jasper (12) during the season opener between the George Mason Patriots and the #15 Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on Monday, Nov 7, 2022.
Basketball

WATCH: Chris Moore slams it down over a defender

By Andrew Stefaniak
Johni Broome blocking a shot for Auburn basketball vs South Florida
Basketball

No. 15 Auburn survives USF scare, gets past Bulls 67-59

By Lance Dawe