REPORT: Another Auburn Tigers WR Hitting Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers’ count on players who have decided to hit the transfer portal is up to 10.
Redshirt sophomore Caleb Burton III is the latest member of the Tigers to hit the portal and the second wide receiver to do so this cycle.
Burton, a 5-foot-11, 174-pound native of Austin, Texas, played his freshman season at Ohio State before transferring to Auburn ahead of the 2023 season. He was one of 11 four-star transfers Auburn picked up in 2023 according to 247Sports.
Burton played a bigger role in Auburn’s offense in 2023 than he did in 2024, playing in nine games and starting five of them as opposed to playing in three games and starting none. Additionally, Burton caught 16 passes for 226 yards in 2023 while catching only two for 49 yards in 2024.
According to 247Sports, Burton was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. He was the No. 132 player nationally and the No. 21 wide receiver. He was the sixth-highest-rated prospect in Ohio State’s 2022 haul.
Burton joins quarterback Holden Geriner, tight end Micah Riley, offensive lineman E.J. Harris, defensive lineman Gage Keys, punter Gabe Russo, wide receiver Camden Brown, tight end Grant Hidalgo, defensive lineman T.J. Lindsey and safety Caleb Wooden as members of the Tigers who have hit the portal.
Click here to read about the 10 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.