REPORT: Auburn Hiring New Outside Linebackers Coach
With Josh Aldridge leaving Auburn to become East Carolina’s defensive coordinator, Hugh Freeze had an open defensive coaching position to fill. He did not go far to find a replacement.
As the special assistant to the head coach, TJ Rushing remains at Auburn but in a new role. According to Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover, “Rushing is expected to coach the outside linebacker position for the Tigers and could also help with the nickel position.”
His coaching career began with Arizona State as a graduate assistant in 2013. He quickly moved to the quality control assistant the next season with the Sun Devils before gaining his first position coach role as Northern Arizona’s cornerbacks coach in 2015. A year later, Rushing went to Tempe once again to be ASU’s defensive backs coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
After serving in the same role at Memphis in 2018 and 2019, Rushing accepted the defensive backs coaching role with Texas A&M and coached from 2020 through 2023. That’s where he became directly acquainted with Auburn co-defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.
Under Rushing’s direction in 2021, the members of the Aggies secondary were part of a defensive unit that finished as the nation’s No. 17 passing defense, and in 2022 ended the season at the top overall spot by allowing only 156.2 yards passing per game. Rushing also had a successful college and NFL career.
From Pauls Valley (Okla.) High School, Rushing played for Stanford from 2002 through 2005. Stanford Athletics denoted that Rushing gained 575 return yards and 2 touchdowns from his senior season alone. He earned second team All-Pac 12 for his efforts. As a cornerback, he earned 147 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and 4 interceptions. After leaving Stanford, Rushing’s professional football career started off with a bang.
A former teammate of Peyton Manning, Rushing was a member of the 2006 Super Bowl champion Indianapolis Colts. Rushing was a return specialist during his NFL career. Playing in 2006, 2007, and 2009, Rushing’s greatest play was a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders.