Report: Auburn Tigers LB Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
DADEVILLE, Ala.- Auburn Tigers linebacker D’Angelo Barber was one of two people arrested on drug and possession charges on Monday, according to The Alex City Outloook.
Barber, 19, and Marcel Brewster, 19, were arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 280. According to a press release from the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, a Dadeville Police Department patrolman stopped a 2019 GMC Yukon XL for a traffic violation at 9 a.m. on July 7. Authorities say that during the stop, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle.
During the search, officers found a “large amount of marijuana, a pistol and US currency.” D’Angelo Barber, of Birmingham, is charged with trafficking in Marijuana, a Class A felony in Alabama, as well as unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to WSFA12.com
It was later revealed to be 2.5 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, digital scales, marijuana packaging, $1,897 in U.S. currency and a Glock 19 9mm pistol.
Barber was booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail at 10:46 a.m. on Monday. Bond is currently set at $28,500.
"The investigation into the trafficking, possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County," the release said.
It is unclear what Barber's current standing with the program is as no staff from the Auburn athletics department has commented on the matter as of the time of this writing.
The redshirt linebacker was a three-star commit in the 2024 recruiting class and only appeared in one game last season, recording no stats.