Auburn Daily

Report: Auburn LB Dismissed Following Arrest

DJ Barber was arrested on three charges, including felony drug trafficking.

Cam Parker

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze confirmed DJ Barber's dismissal on Wednesday.
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze confirmed DJ Barber's dismissal on Wednesday. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Two days after being arrested on multiple charges, including a felony drug trafficking charge, Auburn Tigers linebacker DJ Barber is no longer on the team, according to a report by On3 affiliate AuburnSports.com.

“DJ Barber is no longer a member of our football team due to a violation of team rules,” Hugh Freeze said, according to the report.

Barber, 19, was one of two people arrested on Monday during a traffic stop on Highway 280 in Dadeville, Alabama. After using probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle, a 2019 GMC Yukon XL, a patrolman from the Dadeville Police Department found 2.5 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, digital scales, marijuana packaging, $1,897 in U.S. currency and a Glock 19 9mm pistol.

Barber was eventually charged with trafficking marijuana, a Class A felony in Alabama, alongside unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail that morning with bond set at $28,500.

The former Tiger was arrested alongside Marcell Brewster, 19, of Birmingham. Brewster was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

"The investigation into the trafficking, possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County," the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a press release after Barber's arrest.

A three-star signee from the class of 2024, Barber appeared in one game last season, the 73-3 win over Alabama A&M to open the season, recording no stats. He earned a redshirt as a result and has all four years of eligibility remaining.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football