Report: Auburn LB Dismissed Following Arrest
Two days after being arrested on multiple charges, including a felony drug trafficking charge, Auburn Tigers linebacker DJ Barber is no longer on the team, according to a report by On3 affiliate AuburnSports.com.
“DJ Barber is no longer a member of our football team due to a violation of team rules,” Hugh Freeze said, according to the report.
Barber, 19, was one of two people arrested on Monday during a traffic stop on Highway 280 in Dadeville, Alabama. After using probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle, a 2019 GMC Yukon XL, a patrolman from the Dadeville Police Department found 2.5 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, digital scales, marijuana packaging, $1,897 in U.S. currency and a Glock 19 9mm pistol.
Barber was eventually charged with trafficking marijuana, a Class A felony in Alabama, alongside unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail that morning with bond set at $28,500.
The former Tiger was arrested alongside Marcell Brewster, 19, of Birmingham. Brewster was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
"The investigation into the trafficking, possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County," the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a press release after Barber's arrest.
A three-star signee from the class of 2024, Barber appeared in one game last season, the 73-3 win over Alabama A&M to open the season, recording no stats. He earned a redshirt as a result and has all four years of eligibility remaining.