REPORT: Auburn Tigers Tight End Hitting Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers are reported to be losing another player to the transfer portal on Sunday. Tight end Micah Riley is making his way out of Auburn after three years with the program.
He recorded three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns during his time at Auburn. He played in 29 games, starting none of them.
He spent most of his 2024 in a backup role behind Luke Deal and Rivaldo Fairweather, recording just one reception for three yards and a touchdown. Deal and Fairweather are both out of eligibility. With Riley transferring out, Auburn will turn to returnees Brandon Frazier and Rico Walker. Members of the 2025 recruiting class Ryan Ghea and Hollis Davidson are currently committed to Auburn.
So they’ll still have their options, albeit not a lot of experience between all of them. That being said, Riley wouldn’t have provided that much more of an advantage with the number of snaps he got.
Riley is the second departure since Auburn’s season wrapped up on Saturday. Quarterback Holden Geriner is reported to be hitting the portal as well.
The transfer portal opens up on Dec. 9.
Riley was a three-star recruit out of high school. He was the No. 26 player at his position and was the No. 4 player out of his home state, Nebraska.