Auburn running back Jordon Ingram enters transfer portal

The Central Michigan transfer didn't get on the field for the Tigers in 2022 and is now departing

Add RB Jordon Ingram's name to the growing list of players entering the transfer portal. 

The Mobile native originally signed with Central Michigan out of high school as a 3-star recruit, but didn't get playing time in 2020 before transferring to Auburn. He was farther down the depth chart than he would have liked in 2021, only getting offensive snaps in the Alabama State blowout, where he picked up two carries for eight yards late in the contest. 

He wasn't part of the running back rotation in 2022, with Auburn preferring to use freshman Damari Alston as a change of pace behind Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Ingram then suffered a lateral meniscus tear in practice in late October that ended his season. 

Ingram will have three years of remaining eligibility. 

He joins three other Auburn players who entered the portal on Monday: WR Dazalin Worsham, QB Zach Calzada, and EDGE/LB Joko Willis. Players that announced their transfers earlier include WR Ze'Vian Capers, IOL Keiondre Jones, WR JJ Evans, DT Zykevious Walker, and DB A.D. Diamond. 

All told, Auburn's in good shape with outgoing transfers so far: Over 950 players have reportedly entered the portal in the first 30 hours of the fall transfer window, with more expected over the coming month. There will be heavy competition for talent from the portal, especially offensive linemen (which there are never enough of in the portal) and dynamic quarterbacks, a necessity in modern college football.  

