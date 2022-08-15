Skip to main content

Seth Williams shines for the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game

Seth Williams scores a touchdown in week one of the NFL Preseason.

Former Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams is coming into his second season in the NFL playing for the Denver Broncos. 

Last season, Williams spent almost the entire year on the practice squad until he was called up against Los Angeles Chargers to make his NFL debut.  

In the game against the Chargers, Williams hauled in one pass for 34 yards. 

He is now going into his second season with the team looking for more opportunities on the field. 

It was starting to seem like Williams would spend another year on the practice squad until Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick recently went down with an ACL tear, leaving the door wide open for another wide receiver to crack the rotation. 

The Broncos are in a win now mentality after bringing in star quarterback Russell Wilson to lead the team. 

Williams will look to use the NFL Preseason to show why he should be on the team, and in week one, he did just that. 

In the first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, he caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. 

The touchdown was a fantastic play where Williams defeated a familiar foe. The cornerback was Kelvin Joseph, former Kentucky Wildcat and current Dallas Cowboy. Williams made a spectacular catch "mossing" Joseph in Auburn's 2020 season opener against the Wildcats. He then proceeded to score a touchdown in a similar way against Joseph in the NFL. 

Let's take a look at those two touchdowns.

It is great to see Williams playing well in the NFL. Hopefully, he can continue to succeed in the preseason and become a serious role player for the Broncos in 2022.

