Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

Shedrick Jackson has announced that he will be entering the NFL Draft.

Shedrick Jackson's career at Auburn is over. This became official after he announced that he would be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft via his personal Instagram account. 

The veteran wide receiver was a part of Auburn's 2018 signing class. There were questions on if he would return to Auburn this time a year ago but the Hoover native chose to use his COVID year to play one more season of college football. 

Over his five years at Auburn, he caught 66 passes for 874 yards and scored a touchdown. 

Jackson posted the following on his Instagram

"First, I want to thank God for providing me with the opportunity to play for the best university in the country. It has truly been a blessing. I thank my mother Laquesha Sanders and the rest of my family for giving me love and support throughout the process that pushed me to become the best version of myself every single day.
I thank the Auburn family for your support and dedication to the university and myself. I truly believe that there is no place like Auburn and playing in Jordan Hare Stadium was an experience that I was grateful for from start to finish. I thank all the coaches that I crossed paths with and who helped me grow into the man I am today. Through the ups and downs, I was able to learn a lot about myself, the game of football, and life. With that being said, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. War Eagle."

Shedrick Jackson after the catch vs Mercer.
