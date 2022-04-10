Four-star safety Terrance Love commits to Auburn

Auburn has picked up their second commitment of the cycle.

Terrance Love, a four-star safety, announced his decision to come play for the Tigers on Sunday afternoon, per his social media. He will join offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner in Auburn's 2023 class.

Love is currently attending Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. He's listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. He received offers from 13 SEC schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, and Florida. Other notable names that extended an offer are Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, and Oregon. He is the No. 182 overall prospect, the No. 16 overall safety, and the No. 17 player out of the state of Georgia.

This is what Love had to say on social media about his commitment.

First, I want to thank God for everything he has done for me. I would like to thank my parents and grandparents for everything they have done for the thus far. From supporting me on the field to molding me into the man I am today. I would also like to thank Coach Hilton, Coach Brandon Morton, the Langston Hughes coaching staff, and nevertheless my teammates for helping me pave my legacy. It's been a long journey since I was four years old being forced to play football. I would cry everyday for about 3-4 years until I figured out I was actually good at football and it became fun. Transitioning to high school was a big stepping stone for me as a player. My recruitment began to pickup from schools across the country. I thank every school that took the chance and gave me the opportunity to play at the next level. With that being said, for the next 3-4 years, I will be attending "The Auburn University"

Welcome to the Plains, Terrance Love.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube