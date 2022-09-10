Skip to main content

Auburn Twitter reacts to the Texas A&M loss

Auburn Twitter enjoyed Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State.

Texas A&M hosted Appalachian State in week two of the college football season and lost by a score of 17-14.

The Aggies did not look right on the offensive side of the football. 

Starting quarterback Haynes King did not look great, going 13-20 for 97 yards. 

Texas A&M was ranked sixth at the time of this loss, but you can expect the Aggies to drop far in the rankings after this upset loss. 

Everyone thought Texas A&M was ready to have a huge season thanks to the number one recruiting class in the nation, but the season is not off to a great start.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter had to say about the Texas A&M loss to Appalachian State.

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy second weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

