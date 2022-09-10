Auburn Twitter reacts to the Texas A&M loss

Texas A&M hosted Appalachian State in week two of the college football season and lost by a score of 17-14.

The Aggies did not look right on the offensive side of the football.

Starting quarterback Haynes King did not look great, going 13-20 for 97 yards.

Texas A&M was ranked sixth at the time of this loss, but you can expect the Aggies to drop far in the rankings after this upset loss.

Everyone thought Texas A&M was ready to have a huge season thanks to the number one recruiting class in the nation, but the season is not off to a great start.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter had to say about the Texas A&M loss to Appalachian State.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

