The Athletic discusses if Auburn football is "dead" on the recruiting trail

Many Auburn fans have looked at the 2023 Auburn recruiting class in various different ways.

Some are in the camp that the Tigers are not doing well on the recruiting trail since they only have four commits.

Others look at it like Auburn only has four commits, but they are all quality players.

Chris P from the Athletic was recently quoted saying, "If I'm an Auburn fan, I'm worried. Really worried. The Tigers just aren't being seriously considered by many of the top players in the country. A quick scroll through 247Sports' Auburn page, and you'll see the Tigers don't appear to be in the mix with many (or any) players in the top 100. And as a reporter who is tracking countless elite recruitments at once, I rarely, if ever, hear anything about Auburn. It's just not a good place for the program to be in, especially when its rival is Alabama."

This quote is a tad bit scary because it shows the national media does not have much belief in Coach Bryan Harsin and what he is doing. Chris P even went on to say, "The program railroaded its head coach last year and nobody is expecting Bryan Harsin to be around a year from now, so it's not the most attractive destination right now for a top-100 recruit."

This shows that many people do not believe Coach Harsin will make it past this season as the head man at Auburn.

This is a fair point and does make sense as to why some recruits might want to avoid Auburn.

Coach Harsin has rallied his troops to believe in what he is doing, so hopefully, that will show on the field this upcoming season.

The easiest thing to help on the recruiting trail would be a great season on the field in 2022. This would give Coach Harsin the opportunity to show recruits that he is along for the long haul.

Hopefully, things will turn around for the Tigers on the recruiting trail for the class of 2023 as Auburn looks to bring in a top 25 class.

