Ticket Sales Once Again Prove Auburn Tigers Brand is Strong
AUBURN, Alabama— General public and student season tickets for Auburn Tigers home football games are sold out for the second consecutive season, Auburn University announced on Thursday.
Despite four consecutive seven-loss seasons, the Auburn family continues to back the Tigers ahead of a much-anticipated season that sees the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs travel to Jordan-Hare.
Auburn Athletics has sold out of all 83,043 combined general public and student tickets for the 2025 football season, matching a program record set during the 2024 season.
In June, Auburn announced a public season ticket sellout for the third consecutive football season, matching the 2024 record of 63,500 tickets purchased.
The sellout was achieved during the exclusive Tigers Unlimited purchasing window and no inventory remained for a general public on sale. On Thursday, all student season tickets also sold out with the completion of the 2025 first-year student lottery.
Three home games are also sold out, including Auburn's matchups with South Alabama, Georgia and Alabama. A limited number of single-game tickets remain available for other 2025 home games, including fewer than 400 for Ball State (Sept. 6), fewer than 1,000 for Missouri (Oct. 18), fewer than 500 for Kentucky (Nov. 1) and fewer than 200 for Mercer (Nov. 22).
Limited three and two-game mini-plans are also available for the general public. Fans may purchase remaining mini-plan and single-game tickets by visiting .
Kickoff on The Plains is set for Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT against Ball State in Jordan-Hare Stadium.