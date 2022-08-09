Time to panic for Auburn football recruiting according to The Athletic

Auburn's 2023 recruiting class is currently last in the SEC. By quite a bit.

The Tigers' class has a total of 118.96 points, per 247Sports. The next closest team, Missouri, has 129.85 points.

Auburn has a lot of ground to cover before the end of the cycle, and it doesn't look like the Tigers are going to put a ton of stock in it. It feels like there is going to be more of an emphasis on the transfer portal, at least for the next year.

Antonio Morales of The Athletic recently released an article discussing his "recruiting panic index" on several major college football teams.

The Tigers, unsurprisingly, land on the list.

"The attempt to oust Bryan Harsin after a difficult debut season failed, but the uncertainty over his job status is obviously at an all-time high," Morales wrote. "And uncertainty is the ultimate killer on the recruiting trail. There were concerns about Harsin’s recruiting prowess before the attempted coup, especially with Alabama and Georgia being Auburn’s chief rivals, but the turmoil essentially doomed the program’s recruiting efforts in the short term. The Tigers have commitments from three of those in-state blue-chippers, but unless Harsin produces a great season on the field, it’s difficult to envision Auburn raising its recruiting to the level it needs to be relevant in the SEC."

"Panic level: Send help."

It's a difficult spot for Bryan Harsin and the Tigers to be in.

