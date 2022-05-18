Top ten Auburn football all-time receiving yard leaders

Wide receiver is not a position within the Auburn Football program that has been as notorious as others like running back and quarterback. Nevertheless, there are some outstanding wide receivers on this list that have led Auburn to become a very well-respected program in the college football community. Only one Tiger from the last ten years has cracked this list, which shows how this Auburn football team runs its offense. In the SEC, teams do not throw the ball as much as they do in other power five conferences. This could be why Auburn has not had many receivers in their program recently on the all-time top ten receiving yard list.

Continue reading to see which former Auburn Tiger receivers are a part of the all-time program receiving yard list.

10. Lawyer Tillman © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 1,808 Career Receiving Yards 9. Freddy Weygand John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 1,946 Career Receiving Yards 8. Darvin Adams John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 1,978 Career Receiving Yards 7. Frank Sanders © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports 1,998 Career Receiving Yards 6. Emory Blake Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports 2,022 Career Receiving Yards 5. Courtney Taylor Photo By John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 2,098 Career Receiving Yards 4. Seth Williams Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports 2,124 Career Receiving Yards 3. Karsten Bailey © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 2,174 Career Receiving Yards 2. Tyrone Goodson © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 2,283 Career Receiving Yards 1. Terry Beasley Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports 2,624 Career Receiving Yards

It will be interesting to see if any Auburn wide receivers on the current roster could replace one of the names on this list. Auburn has some young stud receivers like Tar'varish Dawson and Jay Fair who have the skill to potentially hop onto this list if everything falls their way.

Perhaps the new regime of Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff will start to throw the ball more and add some receivers to this least in the near future. Receiver is a position of question on this current roster.

With Coach Ike Hilliard at the helm, the wide receiver position will hopefully become a strength of the Auburn Football program going forward. Hilliard has been coaching receivers in the NFL for a decade, so his experience should bring great things to this Auburn Football team.

