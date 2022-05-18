Skip to main content
Top ten Auburn football all-time receiving yard leaders

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver is not a position within the Auburn Football program that has been as notorious as others like running back and quarterback. Nevertheless, there are some outstanding wide receivers on this list that have led Auburn to become a very well-respected program in the college football community. Only one Tiger from the last ten years has cracked this list, which shows how this Auburn football team runs its offense. In the SEC, teams do not throw the ball as much as they do in other power five conferences. This could be why Auburn has not had many receivers in their program recently on the all-time top ten receiving yard list. 

Continue reading to see which former Auburn Tiger receivers are a part of the all-time program receiving yard list.  

10. Lawyer Tillman

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

1,808 Career Receiving Yards

9. Freddy Weygand

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Spirit, a bald eagle, will fly her final pre-game flight and retire after the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Spirit s first football game flight was September 28, 2002.

1,946 Career Receiving Yards

8. Darvin Adams

Jan 10, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Darvin Adams (89) tries to make a catch while defended by Oregon Ducks cornerback Cliff Harris (13) during the first quarter of the 2011 BCS National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium.

1,978 Career Receiving Yards

7. Frank Sanders

Oct 15, 1994; Gainesville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers receiver Frank Sanders (81) in action against the Florida Gators at Florida Field. Auburn defeated Florida 36-33.

1,998 Career Receiving Yards

6. Emory Blake

Dec 31, 2011; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Emory Blake (80) is tackled by Virginia Cavaliers safety Rodney McLeod (4) after making a reception at the Georgia Dome. Auburn won 43-28.

2,022 Career Receiving Yards

5. Courtney Taylor

Sep 23, 2006; Auburn, AL, USA. Auburn Tigers wide receiver Courtney Taylor (86) escapes the grasp of a Buffalo Bulls defender at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The Tigers beat the Bulls 38-7.

2,098 Career Receiving Yards

4. Seth Williams

Dec 12, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) makes a catch for a touchdown while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

2,124 Career Receiving Yards

3. Karsten Bailey

A helicopter flies over before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Georgia Bulldogs lead the Auburn Tigers 17-3 at halftime.

2,174 Career Receiving Yards

2. Tyrone Goodson

Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.

2,283 Career Receiving Yards

1. Terry Beasley

Oct 1971, Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Terry Beasley sits on the bench during the 1971 season.

2,624 Career Receiving Yards

It will be interesting to see if any Auburn wide receivers on the current roster could replace one of the names on this list. Auburn has some young stud receivers like Tar'varish Dawson and Jay Fair who have the skill to potentially hop onto this list if everything falls their way. 

Perhaps the new regime of Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff will start to throw the ball more and add some receivers to this least in the near future. Receiver is a position of question on this current roster. 

With Coach Ike Hilliard at the helm, the wide receiver position will hopefully become a strength of the Auburn Football program going forward. Hilliard has been coaching receivers in the NFL for a decade, so his experience should bring great things to this Auburn Football team.

