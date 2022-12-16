Over 1,000 FBS players have entered the transfer portal this cycle.

That should be more than enough to create a entire starting lineup, right?

We're not putting this team in a league - but if we did, I'm sure they'd win at least seven games with the right coaching staff in the SEC.

Here's our attempt at putting together the best college football team using only the transfer portal:

Offense

QB: Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers QB has over 9,000 total yards to his name. He's the top signal-caller in the portal and would be a great addition to our team.

RB: Kavosiey Smoke, Kentucky

Smoke is arguably not the best option for a No. 1 back - considering he never saw true No. 1 touches for the Wildcats - but his 6.1 yards per carry in 2019 (the only season where he surpassed 100 carries) intrigues me. This offense is probably going to throw the ball around a decent bit (if I have anything to say about it) but Smoke paired with a bruiser back through the portal would help balance things out.

WR: Dorian Singer, Arizona

Singer amassed 1,100 receiving yards this past season the Wildcats, a team that was not particularly good but was entertaining to watch (due in part to Singer's abilities). He will be our No. 1 wideout that McCall will throw to.

WR: Dont'e Thornton, Oregon

Thornton, a former five-star prospect, is a massive addition for us - literally. Standing at 6-foot-5, Thornton will be our primary possession receiver. Every team needs a true deep threat/one-on-one player on the outside.

WR: Grant Dubose, Charlotte

The ball gravitates towards Dubose, who had 126 receptions in just two seasons with the 49ers.

OL: PJ Williams, Texas A&M

PJ was one of those high-profile recruits that committed to A&M this past cycle and bolted after their 5-7 performance this season. He's got a huge wingspan and was tabbed as an excellent pass-blocker coming out of high school.

OL: Yousef Mugharbil, Florida

Mugharbil is a four-star lineman and was the No. 21 IOL in the 2021 cycle. He redshirted for the Gators last season and saw no action this year, likely prompting his transfer. He's got good size at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds and has four years of eligibility remaining.

OL: Avery Jones, East Carolina

Jones is a former four-star prospect who originally signed with North Carolina in the Class of 2018. He transferred to ECU after one season with the Tar Heels. He started three seasons at ECU, including the last two at center.

OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama

A two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at LG, the former Central High School (Phoenix City) offensive tackle announced his intention to transfer and Auburn players immediately began the recruitment. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

OL: Marcus Dumervil, LSU

Not much analysis here other than good size (6-foot-5, 305 pounds), good profile (No. 110 player in 2020 cycle, four-star OT), and SEC experience (played at LSU). You'll notice the SEC flavor across the trenches.

TE: Rivaldo Fairweather, FIU

The 6-foot-5, 245 pound tight end caught 28 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns with the Golden Panthers this season. He has 838 yards and five touchdowns for his career. He's the most productive TE in the portal right now.

Defense

DE: Jaron Willis, Ole Miss

Willis didn't record a stat for Ole Miss but has a typical EDGE frame (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) and got a Mike Jones Jr. comp coming out of high school, so I don't see why I wouldn't pick him up.

DE: Tunmise Adeleye, Texas A&M

Just going to copy and paste the same narrative for all A&M players on here: 2021 recruit, really talented, bailed after they went 5-7. Adeleye pairs up well with Willis.

DL: Keeshawn Silver, North Carolina

Silver appeared in one game and had three tackles. The former five-star lineman (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) will be a valuable addition to our team. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

DL: Jacob Lacey, Notre Dame

Lacey had 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks over four seasons with the Irish. He never got a chance to really shine, and will in my system.

LB: Justin Wright, Tulsa

254 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks. Those are the career numbers for Wright.

Enough said.

LB: Clayton Smith, Oklahoma

Smith was a borderline five-star coming out of high school and barely saw the field for the Sooners in two seasons. He'll get a chance to show what he's capable of here.

LB: Justin Flowe, Oregon

Flowe was the No. 1 ILB in the country in the 2020 recruiting cycle. I'm taking a chance on another high-profile recruit here.

CB: Denver Harris, Texas A&M

Copy and paste my opinion on A&M players. Dude was really solid at North Shore HS and projects out to have a high floor.

CB: Fentrell Cypress, Virginia

56 tackels and one INT in two seasons with the Cavs. Pro Football Focus really loves this dude.

S: Donovan McMillon, Florida

A former four-star safety that has now committed to the Pittsburgh Panthers. If he's good enough for Pat Narduzzi, he's good enough for me.

S: Robert Kennedy, Old Dominion

Kennedy had 67 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception in two seasons with East Carolina and Old Dominion.

Special Teams

K: Charles Campbell, Indiana

Made all of his extra points and 76.5% of his field goals in four years at Indiana. Progressively getting worse at his career has gone on, but my special teams coach is no slouch.

P: Isaac Pearson, Texas

I just want an Australian punter (he was the No. 2 punter coming out of the land down under in 2021). That is all.

KR: Aaron Anderson, Alabama

Had over 6,000 yards of total offense and 20 return touchdowns in high school. That's good enough for me.

PR: Braylin Presley, Oklahoma State

Presley is 5-foot-7. Presley is also has a 10.64 100. I accept.

LS: Marco Ortiz, Florida

Everybody gets one.

