Transfer RB Brian Battie commits to Auburn

Auburn picked up its seventh transfer commitment of the winter with USF senior RB Brian Battie set to come to The Plains. Battie announced the news himself on his twitter account Monday night.

Battie visited Auburn on the 8th, just shortly after officially entering the portal on January 6th. Over his three year career at USF, Battie rushed for 1842 yards and ten TDs. Battie was also named an 2021 NCAA Consensus All-American at Kick Returner, just the 2nd All-American in USF program history, and followed that with a 2022 season that saw him rack up 1186 yards (at 6.7 yards per carry), eight touchdowns, and be named to Phil Steele's All-American team in an all-purpose role.

A former 3-star recruit from Sarasota, FL, the 5-8 Battie was set to visit Colorado and Utah in the coming days, but decided to commit to Auburn and head coach Hugh Freeze shortly after his visit concluded. He joins a running back room full of talent but short on starting experience - with Tank Bigsby off to the NFL, the returning duo of Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston have only a combined 207 carries in college football, with 193 of those belonging to Hunter in his role as Bigsby's backup the last two seasons.

