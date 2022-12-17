Skip to main content

Former Auburn player and coach to be named Arkansas DC

Travis Williams is returning to the SEC.

According to Matt Zentiz of On3, the Arkansas Razorbacks will name UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams as defensive coordinator. 

Williams played linebacker for the Tigers from 2001-2005. He returned to Auburn as a defensive assistant in 2014 and was linebackers coach from 2016-2020. He followed Gus Malzahn to UCF and was the defensive coordinator in Orlando. 

It appears he will make his return to the SEC to join Sam Pittman's staff as defensive coordinator. The Razorbacks lost their defensive coordinator to another job this off-season. Barry Odom joined at the Arkansas defensive coordinator in 2020. He was named as the head coach of UNLV at the end of the season. 

Williams is a beloved figure on the Plains. In fact, several Auburn fans had his name on their wishlist before Hugh Freeze hired Ron Roberts to lead the defense. 

Auburn will travel to Arkansas during the 2023 college football season to take on the Razorbacks on November 11th. 

By Zac Blackerby
