Two Sophomore WRs Could Breakout for Auburn in 2025
AUBURN, Ala.-- Last season, the Auburn Tigers put a lot of freshmen on the field, getting them some valuable SEC experience. The most notable of these freshmen on the offensive side of the ball was the young wide receivers Malcolm Simmons and Cam Coleman.
With fall camp progressing, head coach Hugh Freeze is impressed with the progress that Simmons has made alongside a different rising sophomore wide receiver: Perry Thompson.
“Malcolm and Perry jump off the pages, much better route runners, understanding depth of route, how you release, how to shave routes against man and zone," Freeze said. "I think both of them have improved themselves well there.”
The wide receiver core for the Tigers is undoubtedly stacked, with Horatio Fields, Eric Singleton Jr., Coleman, Simmons and Thompson headlining the group.
With established veterans in transfers Fields and Singleton Jr. and a star in Coleman leading the group, Simmons and Thompson will look to establish themselves as consistent faces in the receiver rotation.
Last season Simmons reeled in 40 catches for 451 yards to go along with three touchdowns. He averaged a first down every catch, averaging 11.3 yards per reception. On the other hand, Perry Thompson only had five receptions for 126 yards and only reached the end-zone once.
With big names on the wide receiver depth chart, Simmons' and Thompson's individual roles are to be determined, but with the offseason progression that both of these receivers have made, it is hard to imagine a season where Simmons and Thompson don't have a role in Auburn's receiver room.