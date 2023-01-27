Auburn cornerback commit earns his fourth star via On3

Auburn football's 2023 class keeps on moving up the rankings after more sites get closer to their final rankings.

Tyler Scott, an explosive cornerback from Mableton, Georgia, is now a 4-star prospect according to On3's rankings.

During Scott's recruitment, he was often referred to as a 3-star with a 5-star offer list. While he didn't grab that fifth star, every school recruiting him knew his upside was higher than a typical 3-star. The Pebblebrook standout held offers from Alabama, Texas, Tennesee, USC, and many others. He chose Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers on January 7th.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback comes to Auburn in a class filled with defensive backs. With defensive back being Auburn's deepest position group on the roster in 2023, the Tigers are good on the defensive backend for the present and future thanks to guys like Scott joining the program.

According to On3, Auburn has the 16th-ranked class in 2023.

