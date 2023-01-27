Skip to main content

Auburn cornerback commit earns his fourth star via On3

Tyler Scott received a bump in the rankings.

Auburn football's 2023 class keeps on moving up the rankings after more sites get closer to their final rankings. 

Tyler Scott, an explosive cornerback from Mableton, Georgia, is now a 4-star prospect according to On3's rankings.

During Scott's recruitment, he was often referred to as a 3-star with a 5-star offer list. While he didn't grab that fifth star, every school recruiting him knew his upside was higher than a typical 3-star. The Pebblebrook standout held offers from Alabama, Texas, Tennesee, USC, and many others. He chose Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers on January 7th.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback comes to Auburn in a class filled with defensive backs. With defensive back being Auburn's deepest position group on the roster in 2023, the Tigers are good on the defensive backend for the present and future thanks to guys like Scott joining the program.

According to On3, Auburn has the 16th-ranked class in 2023. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.
Football

Auburn cornerback commit earns his fourth star via On3

By Zac Blackerby
Mar'shaun Bostic (12) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Basketball

Shorthanded Tigers Overcome Adversity to Win Second Consecutive Conference Game

By Harrison Tarr
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

National college football writer gives Auburn football's Hugh Freeze hire a 'B+'

By Auburn Daily Staff
Hugh Freeze
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Message boards are obsessed with Auburn football, Hugh Freeze

By Lance Dawe
Trent Seaborn, Thompson.
Recruiting

2027 QB Trent Seaborn set to visit Auburn this weekend

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (1)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze will have one of the best passing seasons in school history

By Zac Blackerby
Justin Rogers
Football

Transfer defensive lineman Justin Rogers graded well according to PFF

By Jeremy Robuck
Jan 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) reacts after a dunk during the first half against the Utah Utes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Who now holds the nation's longest home win streak after Auburn basketball's loss?

By Lance Dawe