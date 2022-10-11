Vegas sees Auburn as the second most likely option for Matt Rhule

There's already a ton of chatter about who will be coaching the Auburn football program next year despite Bryan Harsin still holding the position.

There have been several names that have been thrown around but with the Carolina Panthers firing Rhule earlier this week, Vegas sees Auburn as a likely landing spot.

According to Bet Online, Nebraska leads the way as the favorite to land Rhule with 3/2 odds. Auburn is second with 3/1 odds.

Rhule has had success turning both Temple and Baylor around before earning a shot in the NFL. There will be some interest in Rhule from college programs this off-season.

Here is the full set of lines on where Rhule could be coaching next according to Bet Online.

Matt Rhule Next Head Coach Job

Nebraska 3/2

Auburn 3/1

Wisconsin 5/1

Arizona State 15/2

Colorado 8/1

Stanford 10/1

Georgia Tech 12/1

Oklahoma 12/1

Texas A&M 16/1

Any NFL Team 33/1

Some standouts on this list are Oklahoma, which has a first-year head coach currently. Texas A&M is interesting with Jimbo Fisher underachieving despite having a ton of talent with the Aggies. Fisher's buyout would be historically high if Texas A&M were to move on.

There's the option that Rhule could stay at the NFL level but with how quickly the Panthers were to move on from him during the 2022 season, it could probably give some pause from other NFL teams to look his way.

