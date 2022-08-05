WATCH: Auburn's wide receivers getting to work on the first day of Fall camp

Skip to main content

WATCH: Auburn's wide recievers getting to work on the first day of Fall camp

Auburn's wide receivers were catching passes on the first day of Fall camp.

August 5th marks the first day of Fall camp, and the players were out together putting in work. 

One position group that everyone is paying extra attention to is the wide receiver room, as they are one of the question marks of this team heading into the 2022 season. 

In the early part of practice, recently hired receivers coach Ike Hilliard had the players run various different routes. Some routes we saw all of the receivers run were a five-yard out and a five-yard dig. 

Some players like Koy Moore and Ja'Varrius Johnson looked smooth running those two routes. Moore even made an effort to make sure to get two feet down in bounds even though only one is required in college. 

Some folks are concerned with the receiver room but based on the players the Tigers got in the portal and all of the hard with they have been putting in, it would not be surprising if the receiver room ended up being a strength of this football team

Receivers Coach Hilliard seems to be doing an excellent job so far on the Plains, and the hope and belief is that his NFL experience as a player and coach will help him develop the Auburn receiver room.

Let's take a look at a video of all of the receivers running these two routes on the first day of Fall camp. 

